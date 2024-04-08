Indore VIDEO: Congress Candidate Akshay Bam & Hundreds Of Workers, Block Excavator Machines As Civic Team Demolishes Houses In MOG Lines

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) began tearing down buildings in the MOG line area to make way for the Smart City development project on Monday, Congress workers led by its Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam reached the spot. Bam, along with hundreds of workers blocked the excavator machine and raised slogans against the administration.

The operation led to a chaotic situation, with residents protesting vigorously surrounding the excavator machines & team.

Read Also Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Micro Observers To Be Deployed At Critical Booths In Indore

WATCH | Indore Congress candidate #AkshayBam, with hundreds of workers, block excavator machine as municipal team arrives to demolish houses for #SmartCity Development Project at MOG lines area#Indore #MadhyaPradesh #Congress pic.twitter.com/PSCxo8w3wC — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 8, 2024

(With inputs from staff reporter)

In the video captured at the scene, police officers can be observed actively taking action to remove people, including Congress workers, who climbed the excavator machines as part of the protest.

Despite the police intervention, the residents appeared to resist, refusing to go with the officers' directives.

These houses were allotted to freedom fighters several decades ago. Seeing the houses falling into crumbs, the agitated residents continued to slogan against the district administration of Indore.

Furious, residents and Congress leader Akshay Bam even climbed onto the excavator machines, that were knocking down the houses. A team of the police personnel were also present at the scene, working to stop the protest and restore order.