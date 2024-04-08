Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Micro Observers To Be Deployed At Critical Booths In Indore | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to ensure free, fair, and peaceful Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has rolled out a series of measures, including the deployment of micro observers at critical booths and the utilisation of webcasting or CCTV cameras. Micro observers will play a crucial role in monitoring activities at critical booths on the polling day.

Their primary responsibility is to oversee the election process, ensuring its integrity and independence during the voting process. Micro observers, who will be in constant communication with the general observer, are mandated to report any irregularities or incidents that may impact the voting process.

Following the conclusion of voting, micro observers will submit detailed reports in sealed envelopes directly to the general observers. The deployment of micro observers at critical booths will follow a randomization process, similar to that of polling personnel, to ensure impartiality.

Media workshop regarding paid news tomorrow

A media workshop to be chaired by collector and district election officer Ashish Singh will be held from 5 pm in room number 102 at the collectorate on Tuesday. In the workshop, information will be given about various guidelines and rules of the Election Commission of India including paid news under poll code, pre-certification of political advertisements and precautions to be taken by printing presses during the election period.