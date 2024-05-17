MP: 6 Injured As Car Catches Fire After Collision With Tractor

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Six persons, including three children, were injured after a CNG car caught fire following a head-on collision with a tractor in Bakwadi areaáon Agra-Mumbai National highway road on Friday. Julwania SHO said the six persons were travelling from UP towards Kalyan.

The incident took place when a tractor, reportedly coming from the wrong direction, collided with the car and the CNG tank caught fire. The occupants of the car quickly jumped out before the flames engulfed the vehicle. They were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Julwania. The collision resulted in severe injuries to several family members, including the driver and a woman who sustained serious head injuries, they added. The injured individuals were identified as Reshma Avadh (45), Ram Avadh (50), Aman (12), Vishal (17), Anisha (14), and Sohan (35) of Kalyan, Mumbai. The prompt response by firefighters averted a major tragedy.

Speeding dumper crushes 2 teenagers to death

Barwani: Two teenagers were crushed to death while another girl was injured by a speeding dumper on Pati-Barwani road in Anjarada on Friday. The deceased were identified as Puja Nasariya, 19, and Gali Lal Singh, 14. The incident happened on Friday afternoon when the duo was walking home from a tailor shop. They came under the wheel of the vehicle and died on the spot, while another girl suffered major injury. The locals rushed them to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the annoyed villagers blocked the Pati-Barwani road and surrounded the dumper, blocking the traffic. Barwani SDOP and Pati police station in-charge along with a police force arrived at the scene to manage the situation.