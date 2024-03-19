Indore Crime Round-Up: Dog Bites 6 Yr-Old Boy, Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager & More | file pic

Dog Bites 6 Yr-Old Boy, Owner Booked

Banganga police registered a case against a dog owner after his pet dog bit a six-year-old boy. The incident occurred at Devshree Colony on Thursday. According to the police, one Ashok Kanade, a resident of Devshree Colony, Sukhliya, lodged a complaint with Banganga police station stating that the accused Jaganlal unleashed his pet dog on his son Aryan after which the dog bit his son on his leg. The accused told him that he would do the treatment of his son but later refused to do the treatment. The police registered a case against the dog owner under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.

Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager | Representative Image

Man Held For Allegedly Raping Teenager

Annapurna police arrested a man for allegedly raping an 18-year-old girl. According to the police, the victim lodged a complaint with Annapurna police station stating that she had met accused Mayur on social media and they began to talk on social media. Later, the accused made some objectionable photos and videos of her. The accused used to threaten her to make physical relationship with him lest he will make the video viral on social media.The matter came to light when she became eight-months pregnant and her family members got to know about the same. The police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested the accused.

Shop owner booked for Chhoti Gwaltoli blaze | Representational Image

Shop Owner Booked For Chhoti Gwaltoli Blaze

Chhoti Gwaltoli police registered a case against the shop owner for his negligence due to which a massive fire occurred in which several shops were gutted. According to the police, the accused Sanwaria Oil fit shop owner Rajesh Gurjar did not keep any firefighting equipment in the shop due to which the fire rapidly spread to adjacent shops. The police registered a case against the accused Rajesh under relevant sections of the IPC and began a probe into the case.

It is noteworthy that a massive blaze erupted near Patel Statue on Saturday evening. The raging flames engulfed around 10 shops, three two-wheelers and an auto-rickshaw parked outside. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, only goods worth lakhs of rupees stored in shops were gutted. The adjacent shop owners alleged that the accused shop owner stored fuel, kerosene oil illegally and used to sell fuel illegally. The fire erupted due to his negligence.