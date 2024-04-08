Indore: Action Against Over 500 Criminals And Antisocials During Combing Patrolling |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City police launched a special drive against goons and antisocial elements in the city late Saturday. Police have taken action against more than 500 criminals/antisocial elements during their drive which lasted till Sunday morning in the city. People driving or riding vehicles under liquor influence were stopped and appropriate action was taken against them.

To curb crimes in the city, various police teams were deployed at the main squares and the roads around 11.30 pm. ACP level officers along with their teams started a search for the antisocial elements during their patrolling.

It is said that a list of more than 800 criminals/antisocial elements was prepared by the police and action was taken against 506 people for their involvement in the criminal activities. During the action, police executed about 513 warrants.

7 caught while roaming with illegal weapons

During the special drive, the police teams managed to catch 7 people while they were roaming in the city with illegal weapons to terrify people or showing their influence among people.

Other than this, six cases of illicit liquor were also registered and some of the accused were detained by the police. Many people found consuming liquor at public places were also caught. Preventive action was also taken against 142 people for their involvement in the criminal activities.

53 people booked for driving under influence of liquor

People driving and riding vehicles under the influence of liquor were also booked under relevant sections. During the drive that lasted for more than 6 hours, police booked 53 people and action was taken against them under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Moreover, about 140 criminal record holders were also checked by the police teams. A person who was on the run in connection with an attempted murder case and was carrying a bounty of Rs 3,000 was also arrested by the Bhanwarkuan police. The criminals were warned not to be involved in crimes or face strict police action.