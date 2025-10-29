Indore News: Senior DAVV Professor Assaulted On Highway, Two Booked

MP News: Dalit Man Beaten And Forced To Drink Urine By Three Youths In Bhind | FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking display of road rage and lawlessness, two men brutally assaulted Prof Laxman Shinde, head of the School of Education at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), when he was travelling with his family near Bherughat on Wednesday morning.

The incident has sparked outrage in academic circles as the senior educationist was attacked merely for not giving way immediately to another vehicle.

According to police and eyewitness accounts, Shinde, who had gone to Jalgaon University to conduct a PhD viva on October 27, was returning to Indore with his wife on October 28.

After halting overnight in Khargone, the couple resumed their journey early Wednesday morning around 6 am. Near Bherughat, a speeding Safari (registration number MP09 BB 0880) began honking aggressively behind them. When Shinde finally moved aside to let it pass, the driver dangerously swerved and blocked his car.

What followed was sheer intimidation and violence. The driver and another man stepped out of the Safari, hurled abuses, slapped the professor in front of his wife and even threatened to kill him before fleeing the scene. Despite the trauma, Shinde promptly reached Manpur and called Dial 100 to report the attack.

Responding swiftly, the Manpur police traced the suspects to a nearby roadside eatery. The duo reportedly misbehaved even with the sub-inspector before attempting to escape, but police managed to seize their vehicle and bring them to the police station.

On Shinde s complaint, a formal case has been registered against both accused. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Safari vehicle is registered in the name of one Rakesh Jaiswal.

The incident has left the university community deeply disturbed. Colleagues of Shinde condemned the attack, calling it an assault on the dignity of academia and civility. They demanded strict action against the culprits and enhanced protection for educators who frequently travel for official academic duties.

Police officials have assured that the attackers will be identified and prosecuted under stringent sections of the law.