Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department to discuss ongoing tenders and investment opportunities in various development projects.

IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade informed participants about the 11 plots of varying sizes currently open for tender along the Super Corridor.

He addressed investors’ queries and received valuable suggestions. Jhade also stated that the Authority plans to develop a Convention Centre and a Start-up Park under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, for which proposals will soon be invited.

Considering the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparv, special emphasis was placed on land development rules and permissions related to hotel construction on commercial plots.

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni elaborated on investment opportunities within the Kshipra Vihar Commercial Complex, covering over 10 lakh sq ft of area earmarked for hotels, malls, and commercial activities. He also provided details of the ongoing tenders for 14 commercial plots in Shipra Vihar, 3 in Triveni Vihar, and 5 mixed-use plots (commercial-cum-residential) in Gulmohar Scheme.

Representing MP Tourism, Rajesh Gupta highlighted the state’s Tourism Promotion Policy, explaining incentives and opportunities available for investors, particularly in hotel and tourism infrastructure projects. He encouraged investors to explore development opportunities in view of the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparv.

Prominent investors from across the country, including representatives from Gujarat-based groups such as NRK Group, SS Infinity, BCM Group, and 21C Mall Group, attended the session and received satisfactory responses to their queries.