 Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

A joint pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department to discuss ongoing tenders and investment opportunities

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint pre-bid meeting was held on Wednesday by the Indore Development Authority (IDA), Ujjain Development Authority (UDA), and Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department to discuss ongoing tenders and investment opportunities in various development projects.

IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade informed participants about the 11 plots of varying sizes currently open for tender along the Super Corridor.

He addressed investors’ queries and received valuable suggestions. Jhade also stated that the Authority plans to develop a Convention Centre and a Start-up Park under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, for which proposals will soon be invited.

Considering the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparv, special emphasis was placed on land development rules and permissions related to hotel construction on commercial plots.

FPJ Shorts
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Storms Into Final After Beating Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Storms Into Final After Beating Telugu Titans
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Read Also
Mumbai Real Estate Buzz: RLDA Holds Pre-Bid Meeting For Bandra & Parel Commercial Projects
article-image

UDA CEO Sandeep Soni elaborated on investment opportunities within the Kshipra Vihar Commercial Complex, covering over 10 lakh sq ft of area earmarked for hotels, malls, and commercial activities. He also provided details of the ongoing tenders for 14 commercial plots in Shipra Vihar, 3 in Triveni Vihar, and 5 mixed-use plots (commercial-cum-residential) in Gulmohar Scheme.

Representing MP Tourism, Rajesh Gupta highlighted the state’s Tourism Promotion Policy, explaining incentives and opportunities available for investors, particularly in hotel and tourism infrastructure projects. He encouraged investors to explore development opportunities in view of the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparv.

Prominent investors from across the country, including representatives from Gujarat-based groups such as NRK Group, SS Infinity, BCM Group, and 21C Mall Group, attended the session and received satisfactory responses to their queries.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

Indore News: About 3400 Litres Of Fake Ghee Seized From A Factory

Indore News: About 3400 Litres Of Fake Ghee Seized From A Factory

Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Indore News: Two West Bengal Men Held For Posting Child Pornography

Indore News: Two West Bengal Men Held For Posting Child Pornography

Indore News: ₹600 Crore To Be Spent On Development Of Nehru Stadium

Indore News: ₹600 Crore To Be Spent On Development Of Nehru Stadium