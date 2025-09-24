Mumbai Real Estate Buzz: RLDA Holds Pre-Bid Meeting For Bandra & Parel Commercial Projects

Bandra Station east empty plot | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) conducted a pre-bid meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday for two high-profile commercial development projects located in Bandra East and Supari Baug Colony, Parel. The meeting witnessed strong participation from leading real estate players such as Lodha, Adani Realty, Godrej Properties, L&T Realty, and SBI, reflecting significant interest in these prime land parcels.

Parel Parcel Offers Prime Connectivity

According to an official, the Parel land parcel, situated near Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, boasts a clear land title and is free from encumbrances such as encroachments. It offers easy access to major commercial zones like Parel, Lower Parel, and Nariman Point, making it highly attractive for development. Additionally, it lies close to established residential micro-markets and the central Mumbai business district, enhancing its appeal for mixed-use development.

Bandra Land Strategically Positioned

Similarly, the Bandra plot is strategically located with excellent connectivity via Station Road, which enhances pedestrian and vehicular access. Proposed connectivity to the Western Express Highway and proximity—approximately 300 to 500 meters—to Bandra East Station and 1.5 to 2 kilometers from the upcoming metro corridor further strengthen its position as an ideal location for office and commercial use. The land is free from encumbrances and features minimal vegetation, streamlining the development process. Its nearness to key commercial hubs such as the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Andheri-Kurla Road adds to its strategic value.

Revenue-Sharing Model to Attract Investments

Both land parcels are being offered under a revenue-sharing model with a 99-year lease tenure, aiming to attract major investment from top-tier developers. During the pre-bid meeting, discussions focused on project design, transparent bidding norms, and mechanisms to ensure effective stakeholder engagement. RLDA officials reiterated their commitment to creating commercially viable developments that also serve the needs of railway passengers, aligning with the Railways’ broader vision of commuter-centric and business-friendly infrastructure.

Mahalaxmi Project Complements Mumbai Portfolio

This recent meeting follows a previous pre-bid session held on September 9 for the Mahalaxmi railway land, marking it as the third major commercial redevelopment project launched by RLDA in Mumbai. The Mahalaxmi plot enjoys excellent connectivity via Dr. E Moses Road and Shakti Mill Lane and is located adjacent to the railway line with Mahalaxmi Railway Station nearby. It also lies in close proximity to the Science Center Metro Station and major business hubs such as Lower Parel, Nariman Point, and BKC.

Combined Value Exceeds ₹8,092 Crore

According to sources, together, the three projects have a combined reserve price exceeding Rs 8,092 crore, with bidders required to meet the base value and share a portion of their revenue with RLDA over the lease period. The Parel plot spans 23,047 square meters, while the Bandra plot covers a significantly larger area of 45,371 square meters. Meanwhile, the Mahalaxmi plot accounts for 10,801 square meters.