 Navi Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 20 Additional Local Train Services On Seawoods-Belapur-Uran Line - REPORTS
Central Railway is set to add 20 local train services on the Seawoods Darave-Belapur-Uran route in October, increasing total services from 40 to 60 ahead of the Navi Mumbai International Airport opening.

Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 20 Additional Local Train Services On Seawoods-Belapur-Uran Line - REPORTS | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Travellers on the Seawoods Darave-Belapur-Uran route will soon experience some relief, as Central Railway is expected to introduce 20 new local train services commencing in October, in anticipation of the upcoming opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The additional services, comprising 10 trains up and 10 trains down, will be part of the new schedule established for October, raising the total train services on the route from 40 to 60.

Currently, trains along this route operate every hour during peak times and every 90 minutes during off-peak times, owing to the relatively fewer passengers compared to the main, harbour, and trans-harbour lines. As NMIA prepares to open and Targhar railway station near the airport is finished, an increase in passenger traffic on the Uran route is anticipated, according to reports.

Daily passenger statistics show Belapur as the most active station with 1.35 lakh riders, trailed by Nerul (93,731), Seawoods Darave (52,016), Bamandongri (19,867), Kharkopar (12,684), Nhava Sheva (4,067), Dronagiri (2,103), and Uran. The added services are anticipated to alleviate travel and diminish congestion for travellers on the route.

