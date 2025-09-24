Navi Mumbai News: Central Railway Introduces 20 Additional Local Train Services On Seawoods-Belapur-Uran Line - REPORTS | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Travellers on the Seawoods Darave-Belapur-Uran route will soon experience some relief, as Central Railway is expected to introduce 20 new local train services commencing in October, in anticipation of the upcoming opening of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The additional services, comprising 10 trains up and 10 trains down, will be part of the new schedule established for October, raising the total train services on the route from 40 to 60.

Currently, trains along this route operate every hour during peak times and every 90 minutes during off-peak times, owing to the relatively fewer passengers compared to the main, harbour, and trans-harbour lines. As NMIA prepares to open and Targhar railway station near the airport is finished, an increase in passenger traffic on the Uran route is anticipated, according to reports.

Daily passenger statistics show Belapur as the most active station with 1.35 lakh riders, trailed by Nerul (93,731), Seawoods Darave (52,016), Bamandongri (19,867), Kharkopar (12,684), Nhava Sheva (4,067), Dronagiri (2,103), and Uran. The added services are anticipated to alleviate travel and diminish congestion for travellers on the route.

CIDCO is progressing with the construction of the Metro 8 line, linking Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Navi Mumbai Airport. Consultants have been solicited through tenders to reevaluate the extensive plan for the project. The line, essential to the 337 km metro network managed by the MMRDA, will cover roughly 35 km with a projected construction expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore.

When finished, the travel duration between the two airports will be cut to 30 minutes. CIDCO will manage the project in partnership with MMRDA for construction within their region. The comprehensive project outline, featuring links between important city sites, will be created with stakeholders and required permissions obtained for implementation