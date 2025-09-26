Maharashtra News: OBC Groups Approach Bombay HC Seeking Urgent Hearing Against GR Issuing Kunbi Caste Certificates To Marathas; Suicide Cases Highlight Reservation Tensions

OBC groups approach Bombay High Court seeking urgent hearing against Maharashtra GR granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas amid rising reservation tensions | File Photo

Mumbai: Several organisations representing the Other Backward Classes (OBC), on Monday, sought an urgent hearing on a batch of petitions challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to issue Kunbi caste certificates to members of the Maratha community from the Marathwada region for reservation benefits.

The petitioners contended that there have been seven suicides by youth belonging to the community out of fear of losing seats in education and government jobs.

The pleas were mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, which posted the matter for hearing on October 6.

Senior counsel Anil Anturkar, appearing for one of the petitioners, urged the court to take up the matter urgently.

He said the registry had listed the matter for October 12 but requested an earlier date. “The Maratha community, which is politically influential, has been granted reservation. We have challenged the validity of this government resolution (GR),” Anturkar submitted.

The court clarified that the date had been given based on communication received through email. “There seems to be some miscommunication. Hearing can’t happen before October 6,” the bench noted.

Early this week, the petitions were listed for hearing before a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sandesh Patil. However, Justice Patil recused himself from hearing the matter. Hence, Anturkar mentioned it before the bench headed by chief justice.

Five different petitions have been filed by OBC organisations and representatives, including Kunbi Sena, Maharashtra Mali Samaj Mahasangh, Ahir Suvarnkar Samaj Sanstha, Sadanand Mandalik and Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal.

They contend that issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas will effectively bring them under the OBC category and reduce the share of reservation available to existing OBC communities.

Suicide Cases Linked to Reservation Fears

Early this month, Bharat Karad, 35, from Renapur taluka in Latur allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Manjara River out of fear that reservations for OBCs will be impacted by the September 2 GR.

Similarly, a 48-year-old daily-wage worker, Gorakh Devadkar, was found hanging in his house in Beed district. His family said that the man took the extreme step as he was upset with the Maratha community's encroachment on the OBC reservation.

