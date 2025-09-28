 Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Strike City After Experiencing Thunderstorm & Lightning Last Night | Watch Videos
Following a stormy Saturday, Mumbai and its suburbs, along with adjoining districts, are witnessing relentless downpour through Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad regions. While the warning suggests that the situation is likely to improve by Monday in other regions except for Palghar.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Strike City After Experiencing Thunderstorm & Lightning Last Night | Watch Videos

IMD report suggested, "Extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with light and gusty winds" are expected in all four districts. The orange alert, which continued from Saturday, will turn worse today, on Sunday, September 28, followed by a similar but slightly improved Monday. On the other hand, IMD has predicted that the Palghar district will continue to have a red alert on Monday, September 29.

After heavy overnight showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, the rainfall continued through Sunday morning. Various parts of the city are experiencing waterlogging. Travel disruptions are expected throughout the city and its suburbs.

Alert From BMC:

Official X handle of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation updated, "Generally cloudy sky with heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50kmph very likely in City & Suburbs. Possibility of extremely heavy rain at isolated places."

Take a look at stormy visuals:

ANI reported on early Sunday morning, "Rain lashes parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Marine Drive."

A total blackout was witnessed in Vasai late at night on Saturday with heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning.

Mumbai Rains: Indigo, SpiceJet Caution Passengers Over Traffic & Delays
Travel Advisory By IndiGo, SpiceJet

Mumbai continued to reel under heavy rains on Sunday, prompting airlines SpiceJet and IndiGo to issue travel advisories for passengers heading to the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

