 Mumbai: Foreign Nationals Nabbed With Cocaine; Heroin Seizure In Borivali
Megha KuchikUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 05:12 AM IST
Mumbai: Foreign Nationals Nabbed With Cocaine; Heroin Seizure in Borivali | File Pic

The Vanrai police on September 26 arrested two foreign nationals, one from the Ivory Coast and the other from Nigeria, for allegedly possessing 6 grams of cocaine worth Rs. 1.50 lakh, intended for sale.

According to the police, an anti-terrorist squad was patrolling during the Navratri festival when they noticed the suspicious behavior of Raul Godwin, 31, a Nigerian national, and Andusy Aja, 26, an Ivorian national, in front of Vernery Hospital gate on Western Express Highway, Goregaon East. A search revealed the cocaine, confirming their intent to sell. Both reside in Mira Road West.

Heroin Seizure in Borivali

In another operation, the Kasturba police arrested Sameer Shaukat Ali, 30, on September 22 near Nutan Nagar railway track, Daulat Nagar, Borivali East, for allegedly possessing 5 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.50 lakh, also intended for sale. The suspect evaded questions about his identity, prompting the search.

Legal Action

Cases against all three individuals have been registered under the NDPS Act, and they remain in police custody.

