Mumbai News: BMC Secures Contractor To Manage 153 ICU Beds Across 12 Suburban Hospitals

BMC finalises contractor to manage ICU beds in 12 Mumbai suburban hospitals | File Photo

Mumbai: After months of delays and four deadline extensions, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has finally secured a contractor to manage 153 intensive care unit (ICU) beds across 12 of its suburban hospitals. Three healthcare companies have come forward with proposals to run the critical care facilities.

Tender Process and Contract Details

The civic body had issued the tender on July 25, but initially received only one bid. With repeated extensions and no response, the process dragged on for two months before gaining traction. “The final date for submission is October 1, and three companies have shown interest so far,” confirmed Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sharad Ugade.

Under a two-year agreement, BMC will spend Rs 3,367 per bed per day, amounting to Rs 33.05 crore for the operation of 153 ICU beds. Specialists such as anesthesiologists, surgeons, and MD doctors will be outsourced to run these units.

A senior health official said BMC has already been successfully operating 50 ICU beds through outsourcing, adding confidence to the expanded plan.

Temporary Measures at Peripheral Hospitals

Earlier, the Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) instructed four peripheral hospitals to manage their Medical Intensive Care Units (MICU) and Surgical Intensive Care Units (SICU) with internal resources after the outsourcing contract expired on August 30, despite being granted an extension. A senior health department official confirmed that the ICU beds reserved at these hospitals will now be operated by the hospital staff themselves.

According to a senior civic official, this is only a temporary measure, as the process of appointing a new contractor is expected to be completed within the next one to two months.

Experts Question Need for Outsourcing

However, several health experts, including doctors from BMC-run hospitals, have questioned the need for outsourcing ICU services altogether. “For the last two weeks, hospitals have been managing ICU beds with their own resources. This can continue, and there is no real need to outsource them,” said a doctor on condition of anonymity.

ICU Beds Being Outsourced in Key BMC Hospitals

