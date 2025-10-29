Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade inspected Holkar era Gopal Mandir and Lal Bagh Palace on Wednesday. During the visit, he gathered information about the Gopal Mandir's history and reviewed the various ongoing development projects.

Dr. Khade directed Indore Smart City CEO Arth Jain and joint Collector Kalyani Pandey to complete the construction of auditorium at the Gopal Mandir within a month.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Khade did inspection of the entire Gopal Mandir complex. He directed that future plans for the auditorium being constructed at the Gopal Mandir should be finalized after the completion of the work.

The basic amenities and adequate parking facilities should be provided here. A cafeteria should also be built for recreational purposes. Divisional commissioner Dr Khade stated that the Gopal Mandir has its own historical and archaeological significance and therefore, a gallery should also be built. Earlier, he visited the Gopal Mandir and received blessings.

Dr. Khade also visited the Lal Bagh Palace and observed the ongoing renovation work. Here he gathered information about the Durbar Hall, Banquet Hall, Dosing Room, Crown Hall, Sitting Hall, Library, etc. Assistant curator of Lal Bagh Palace, Ashutosh Mahashabde, stated that a large number of citizens visit the Lal Bagh Palace.

Anyone can visit the Lal Bagh Palace for a nominal fee. It is open from 10 a.m. to dusk. Lal Bagh Palace was built by Tukoji Rao II and took approximately 65 years to complete. It was home to a variety of red roses, giving it the name Lal Bagh. The entire Lal Bagh complex spans over 55 acres.