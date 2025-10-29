 Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade instructs officials during inspection; Set-up an art gallery in the Gopal Mandir premises; Dr. Khade also inspected Lalbagh Palace

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’ |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade inspected Holkar era Gopal Mandir and Lal Bagh Palace on Wednesday. During the visit, he gathered information about the Gopal Mandir's history and reviewed the various ongoing development projects.

Dr. Khade directed Indore Smart City CEO Arth Jain and joint Collector Kalyani Pandey to complete the construction of auditorium at the Gopal Mandir within a month.

Divisional Commissioner Dr. Khade did inspection of the entire Gopal Mandir complex. He directed that future plans for the auditorium being constructed at the Gopal Mandir should be finalized after the completion of the work.

Read Also
MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check...
article-image

The basic amenities and adequate parking facilities should be provided here. A cafeteria should also be built for recreational purposes. Divisional commissioner Dr Khade stated that the Gopal Mandir has its own historical and archaeological significance and therefore, a gallery should also be built. Earlier, he visited the Gopal Mandir and received blessings.

FPJ Shorts
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Storms Into Final After Beating Telugu Titans
Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Storms Into Final After Beating Telugu Titans
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities

Dr. Khade also visited the Lal Bagh Palace and observed the ongoing renovation work. Here he gathered information about the Durbar Hall, Banquet Hall, Dosing Room, Crown Hall, Sitting Hall, Library, etc. Assistant curator of Lal Bagh Palace, Ashutosh Mahashabde, stated that a large number of citizens visit the Lal Bagh Palace.

Anyone can visit the Lal Bagh Palace for a nominal fee. It is open from 10 a.m. to dusk. Lal Bagh Palace was built by Tukoji Rao II and took approximately 65 years to complete. It was home to a variety of red roses, giving it the name Lal Bagh. The entire Lal Bagh complex spans over 55 acres.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Indore News: ‘Complete Construction Of Gopal Mandir Auditorium In 1 Month’

Indore News: Two West Bengal Men Held For Posting Child Pornography

Indore News: Two West Bengal Men Held For Posting Child Pornography

Indore News: ₹600 Crore To Be Spent On Development Of Nehru Stadium

Indore News: ₹600 Crore To Be Spent On Development Of Nehru Stadium

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Court Frames Charges Against Sonam, Four Others

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...

MP News: LoP Umang Singhar Alleges Plot To Delete 50 Lakh Migrant Names In Special Intensive...