 Indore News: MPMRCL MD Conducts Priority Corridor Field Inspection
Indore News: MPMRCL MD Conducts Priority Corridor Field Inspection

An in-depth field inspection of the Indore Metro Rail Project’s Priority Corridor was conducted on Wednesday by the MPMRCL MD S Krishna Chaitanya, reviewing progress and emphasizing adherence to safety and quality standards

Updated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:01 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An in-depth field inspection of the Indore Metro Rail Project’s Priority Corridor was conducted on Wednesday by the MPMRCL MD S Krishna Chaitanya, reviewing progress and emphasizing adherence to safety and quality standards.

Chaitanya inspected the route from Malviya Nagar Station to SC-02 Station using a metro trolley, carefully assessing the on-ground progress at each station.

The primary objective of the inspection was to evaluate the current status of station construction works and the overall system integration across the priority corridor.

He directed all officials and contractors to ensure safety as the highest priority and to complete all pending works within the stipulated timelines without compromising on quality.

The Managing Director also reviewed the ongoing station finishing works including flooring, façade, and roofing along with detailed cabling, lighting systems, and the integration of critical signaling components. He instructed teams to expedite these activities so that operational trials can begin on schedule and the people of Indore can soon benefit from a fully functional metro service on the entire priority corridor.

