Indore Food Corner: Mausam Suhana? Check Out Some Best Dishes That Will Make Your Day Even More Pleasant

By: Kajal Kumari | October 30, 2025
Is it pouring in Indore? That makes the perfect time for a slow drive, good music and some tasty snacks!
1. Moong Ke Pakore, of course, has to the first thing in the list. Head to Shree Mahalakshmi Moong Ke Bhajiye in LIG for piping hot pakoras with two chutneys.
2. How can we forget Bhutte! Imagine munching on freshly roasted bhutte on Indore Bypass with lemon juice and masala sprinkled over it.
3. Another favourite dish of Indori's, Bhutte Ki Kees, can be tried at Rajwada's Vijay Chaat House.
4. Each bite of Crispy Baby Corn from Wow China will leave you 'addicted.'
5. Chai and Bread Pakore at Raja Bhaiya Ke Bread Pakore in Shukliya just can't be missed this rainy season!
6. Rains can't felt absolutely without flavours of Vada and the softness of Pav with butter on it! Do try Cheese Vada Pav at Khidki Vada Pav.
7. Indore's famous Aalo Kachori at Lal Balti will give that warm and wholesome feeling much needed during rains.
8. Also, if you need Samose, go to Parshvnath Sweets & Namkeen in Anoop Nagar, LIG (PS: Paneer cubes are also hidden inside them.)
9. Dabeli is another wholesome and flavourful snack that you would want to try at SK Pal Dabeli, LIG.
10. Rains can't pass without maggi. You can have a delicious plate at Sharma Ji near DAVV campus (gate in front of ICH)
And those who are yet at their homes, rains are going to goodbye soon! Hurry up!
Thanks For Reading!