 Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit

Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit

Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday suspended Mahendra Pratap Singh Bhil, reader to the SDO (Revenue) posted in Depalpur Tehsil, for delaying the delivery of benefits under a government scheme to a needy applicant.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday suspended Mahendra Pratap Singh Bhil, reader to the SDO (Revenue) posted in Depalpur Tehsil, for delaying the delivery of benefits under a government scheme to a needy applicant.

During the Jansunvai on Tuesday, an applicant named Girdhari informed the collector that his mother had died in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle. He had applied for financial assistance under the State Government’s Solatium Fund Scheme at the Depalpur Tehsil office, but no progress had been made.

Read Also
MP News: Western Railway Delays Indore–Asarva Express, Adjusts Avantika Express Schedule; Check...
article-image

Taking the matter seriously, Collector Verma ordered an inquiry. The report revealed that Girdhari, son of Seva Ram Baniya and a resident of Kirkheda village in Depalpur tehsil, had applied for assistance after the death of his mother, Bhagwantabai, wife of Seva Ram, in the accident on April 18, 2025.

However, Assistant Grade-3 and reader to the SDO (Revenue), Mahendra Pratap Singh Bhil, delayed processing the case by 47 days and forwarded it to the senior office with a further delay of 57 days.

FPJ Shorts
Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral Clip | WATCH
Enrique Iglesias Catches Fan's Phone Mid-Performance In Mumbai & Records Surprise Video In Viral Clip | WATCH
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Review: 'Pathetic Management', 'Didn't Sing Songs For Real'; Netizens Left Upset
Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert Review: 'Pathetic Management', 'Didn't Sing Songs For Real'; Netizens Left Upset
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
Vigilance Awareness Week 2025: ACB Navi Mumbai Conducts Citywide Awareness Drives To Promote Honesty & Transparency
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data
US Federal Reserve Lowers Benchmark Lending Rate To 4%, As Policymakers Grapple With Limited Economic Data

Considering the delay as serious negligence, the Collector ordered his immediate suspension.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

New Cyber Fraud Alert! Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear

New Cyber Fraud Alert! Dialling 21# Or Any Other Code Can Cost You Dear

Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit

Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit

Indore News: MPMRCL MD Conducts Priority Corridor Field Inspection

Indore News: MPMRCL MD Conducts Priority Corridor Field Inspection

Indore News: Senior DAVV Professor Assaulted On Highway, Two Booked

Indore News: Senior DAVV Professor Assaulted On Highway, Two Booked

Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain

Indore News: Pre-Bid Meeting Held For Investment Opportunities In Indore, Ujjain