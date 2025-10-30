Indore News: SDO’s Reader Suspended For Delay In Granting Scheme Benefit | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma on Wednesday suspended Mahendra Pratap Singh Bhil, reader to the SDO (Revenue) posted in Depalpur Tehsil, for delaying the delivery of benefits under a government scheme to a needy applicant.

During the Jansunvai on Tuesday, an applicant named Girdhari informed the collector that his mother had died in an accident involving an unidentified vehicle. He had applied for financial assistance under the State Government’s Solatium Fund Scheme at the Depalpur Tehsil office, but no progress had been made.

Taking the matter seriously, Collector Verma ordered an inquiry. The report revealed that Girdhari, son of Seva Ram Baniya and a resident of Kirkheda village in Depalpur tehsil, had applied for assistance after the death of his mother, Bhagwantabai, wife of Seva Ram, in the accident on April 18, 2025.

However, Assistant Grade-3 and reader to the SDO (Revenue), Mahendra Pratap Singh Bhil, delayed processing the case by 47 days and forwarded it to the senior office with a further delay of 57 days.

Considering the delay as serious negligence, the Collector ordered his immediate suspension.