Indore News: Two West Bengal Men Held For Posting Child Pornography

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): State Cyber Cell arrested two men from West Bengal for downloading, viewing, sharing, and posting child pornography on social media platforms, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to SP (cyber cell) Sabyasachi Saraf, the accused have been identified as Lakshmikant Bagdi and Pradeep Bagdi, residents of Garbeta (WB).

Cyber Cell officials had received a complaint through NCME, which functions under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, stating that obscene videos involving minors were being uploaded and downloaded through a mobile number.

During investigation, 15 child pornography videos linked to the same mobile ID and email were recovered. A case was registered, and a detailed probe was launched.

Technical investigation revealed that the mobile number used in the crime was registered in West Medinipur, West Bengal, while its active location during the time of the offence was traced to Khategaon in Dewas district.

Further inquiry showed that both accused were working as ‘House Brothers’ at a reputed NGO in Khategaon, which provides free education and hostel facilities to underprivileged tribal children. Acting on this information, the Cyber Cell team coordinated with NGO officials and used technical surveillance and local sources to trace and arrest the accused. The mobile phones used in the crime were also seized.

During interrogation, Lakshmikant Bagdi confessed to receiving child pornography videos from certain social media groups and forwarding them to other groups. The second accused, Pradeep Bagdi, allegedly admitted that Lakshmikant had shown him such videos and had used his phone’s internet hotspot for accessing them.

The case has been registered under sections 67 and 67-B of the IT Act and further investigations are underway.