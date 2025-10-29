 Indore News: About 3400 Litres Of Fake Ghee Seized From A Factory
The food safety department raided a fake ghee manufacturing unit in the Palda area and seized about 3400 litres of ghee on Wednesday

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department raided a fake ghee manufacturing unit in the Palda area and seized about 3400 litres of ghee on Wednesday. The officials said that the ghee is adulterated. However, the sample is being sent to the state food testing laboratory.       

According to the officials, the raid took place at Shree Ram Milk Food Dairy, where officials found loose and packed ghee sold under the brand name Mother Choice.

Acting on a tip-off received by collector Shivam Verma, the food safety team conducted the operation on Wednesday and collected several samples for testing.

Samples have been sent to the State Food Testing Laboratory in Bhopal and the value of the seized ghee is around Rs 17 lakh. Legal action will follow once the lab confirms adulteration.

This action is part of an ongoing campaign against food adulteration in the city. Recently, officials seized over 3000 kilograms of mawa and ghee from two buses arriving from Gwalior and Ahmedabad. In another case, officials had seized over 2,700 kilograms of unlicensed sweets worth lakhs of rupees. from a shop in Prem Nagar.

