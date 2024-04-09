 MP: Aggressive Bulls Lock Horns, Rampage Through Cloth Store In Jabalpur; Fight Video Goes Viral
The shop owner, staff and the customers ran out for safety; no casualty was reported.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh):

In a bizarre incident, two bulls were caught on camera fighting at a cloth store in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The bulls locked the horns in Jabalpur's Pandariba market, then rampaged through the store, damaging goods worth lakhs of rupees. The video of the incident went viral on social media on Tuesday.

The clip shows the aggressive bulls fighting non-stop inside the cloth shop, throwing the stock everywhere with their horns and kicks. The shop owner, staff and the customers ran out for safety, trying to avoid the thrashing animals. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident.

People from neighbouring shops used sticks too shoo away the bulls, even tried to drag them out by their tails. However, despite all efforts, the bulls remained stubborn and refused to leave the store.

The incident is reported to be from Jabalpur's Pan Dariba area on Monday. In the captured video, it can be seen that how the bulls' disruptive behavior made a mess and damaged the clothes in the store.

The video captures the chaos caused by the bulls inside the store, as they disrupted the market and created a commotion. Despite efforts to calm the animals and move them out, they remained stubbornly engaged in their brawl, causing further chaos and damage inside the store.

