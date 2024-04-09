Indore: MGM To Send Revised List Of Marks To MPSMU After 'Under-Marking' Goof Up By Examiner; 200+ Students Suffer

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Stating that it would set the fact right, the who’s who of the largest government medical college in Madhya Pradesh stated that the man behind the blunder would not go “unpunished”.

The college also stated that fresh list of revised marks would be sent to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) Jabalpur with a request to accordingly update the results.

Meanwhile, MPMSU Exam Controller Dr SachinKuchya said that they have asked the medical college to send an affidavit duly signed by all the examiners. The matter would be put before the Board of Examination for the final decision.

With revising the results of the batch, the university might have to revise the state merit list of the final year MBBS students as well.

According to sources, the goof up was done by one of the examiners who had evaluated the students from total 10 marks in place of 60 marks. Moreover, the responsible clerk who uploaded the marks missed to multiply the given marks with the whole of six and the examiners too failed to catch the blunder before submitting the marks to the university.

“The goof-up not only affected the 46 students who failed in practical exam but also impacted the result and merit of all the students of the batch,” a senior faculty member said.

The initial request of the medical college with the MPMSI to revise the marks has been put down by the medical university and asked the college to send an affidavit mentioning the goof up.

Chief examiner is on leave, will send affidavit soon

HoD Surgery Dr Manish Kaushal said told Free Press that they had recalculated the marks of the practical exam and found the technical error. “We have rectified the error and sending an affidavit to MPMSU for revising the result. Signature of all the examiners are required to sign the affidavit. One of them is on leave. We will send the affidavit after completing the formalities,” he said.

One of the examiners DrFareed Khan said that there are multiple reasons of evaluation goof up and not only the marking. “You can talk to our HoD for more details,” he told Free Press.

BoE to take decision, notice to be served to MGM

Dr SachinKuchya, Exam Controller at MPMSU said,

Responsible will not be spared

