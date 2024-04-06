Best Places To Visit In Omkareshwar For Spiritual Summer Holidays

By: Anamika Pathak | April 06, 2024
Barely 80 km from Indore, Omkareshwar offers a spiritual experience to people looking forward to spending summer vacations in some religious abode. Here are the 6 best places you must visit in Omkareshwar.
1. Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga: One of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, the temple is situated on Mandhata island, surrounded by river Narmada. The shape of the island is said to be like the Devanagari ॐ symbol, hence the name.
2. 24 Avatars: Located in Omkareshwar, 24 Avatars is a Vishnu Temple in Annapurna Ashram. Also known as Siddheshwar Temple, it consists of a group of Hindu and Jain temples.
3. Gauri Siddhnath Temple: Also known as Gauri Somnath temple, it is believed to have been built in the 11th century AD and is one of several shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva in Omkareshwar.
4. Mamleshwar Temple: Located at a walking distance from Omkareshwar Temple, Mamleshwar Temple is not only of historical and religious importance but also quite scenic.
5. Ahilya Ghat: Located near the Omkareshwar Temple, Ahilya Ghats become a sight to behold during sunset. The photogenic scenery on the banks of Narmada truly call for a trip to Omkareshwar.
6. Kajal Rani Caves: In case you are completely full of spiritual energy after visiting so many temples and want to balance it all with some earthly and quite place, Kajal Rani Caves is a must visit for you.
