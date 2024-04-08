Indore: 'Chaiwala' Caught Bragging In Sub-Inspector's Uniform, Hilariously Detained (WATCH)

Rahul Namdev pretending to be a Sub Inspector | @IndoreHighlights

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 'chaiwala' was caught donning police uniform in Indore. Not only this, when cops questioned him, he started misbehaving with them.

According to information, the young lad named Rahul Namdev operates a tea stall in Dalauda of Mandsaur district. He was allegedly seen driving a car, wearing winter uniform of a Sub Inspector, on Indore streets. The accused even misbehaved with the Indore police when they caught him.

Currently, the police have detained the young man, and they are conducting further interrogation as part of their ongoing investigation into the matter.

The story came forward through an Instagram post by a page named @indorehiglights. The clip was widely shared on social media.

This matter came into light when Rahul who was driving a car in Indore was stopped by the traffic police. The Indore police realized that the young man was wearing a winter uniform during summer, prompting them to stop him and question the accused.

The young man, claiming to be Rahul Namdev, a tea seller from Daluda, has raised questions following his apprehension by the Indore police while dressed in the attire of a sub-inspector. His presence in Indore and the motives behind his actions remain uncertain. Police interrogation is underway to uncover the truth behind these puzzling circumstances, as they seek to untangle the mystery surrounding his peculiar behavior and intentions.