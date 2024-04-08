Fresh Embarrassment! Video Shows Cong Workers Covering BJP Candidate's Photo Mistakenly Printed On Party's Campaign Banner In MP's Mandla

Big Embarrassment To Congress In MP As Party Workers Hastily Cover Up BJP Candidate's Photo On Their Campaign Banner; Video Goes Viral | ANI

Mandla: In what seems to be a hilarious blunder that has left the Congress party in an embarrassing spot, Congress workers were busy covering up after printing a photo of a BJP candidate by mistake on their campaign banner. This hilarious story is of Mandla constituency of Madhya Pradesh.

Ahead of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's address scheduled on Monday (April 8th) at the election rally in Dhanora village of Mandla Lok Sabha constituency in favour of Congress candidate Omkar Singh, the flex that was being put up on the main stage had the picture of Union Minister & BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with all the Congress leaders. Later, the photo of the BJP leader in the poster on the stage was hastily changed and replaced by the photo of Congress MLA Rajneesh Harvansh Singh.

Watch video here

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Before Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi's address today at the election rally in Dhanora village of Mandla Lok Sabha in favour of Congress candidate Omkar Singh, the flex that was being put up on the main stage had the picture of Union Minister & BJP candidate… pic.twitter.com/I5drf8uJog — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 8, 2024

Needless to say, netizens jumped into a hilarious pool of discussions, criticizing the blunder. While koushlya_nimbaram_tarad said "Jai Shri Ram!", Ayush mishra said, ye sab kya ho raha hain. Manoj Jha said, "Lagta Hain congress Mein Shamil Hone Wale The Par Antim Kshan Mein Mana Kar Diya Hain". SaxenaSunil said, "Phir Kehte Hain EVM Hack Ho Gayi".

लगता है congress में शामिल होने वाले थे पर अंतिम क्षण में मना कर दिया है 😀 — Manoj Jha /মনোজ ঝা (@manojkrjha2000) April 8, 2024

Voting Schedule in Madhya Pradesh

Voting for 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases between April 19 to May 7. Voting will be held in 6 seats during the first phase on April 19, 7 seats in the second phase on April 26, 8 seats in the third phase on May 7 and 8 seats in the fourth phase on May 13. As many as 5.64 crore voters will exercise their franchise in Madhya Pradesh. In the state capital Bhopal, voting will take place on May 7 and in commercial capital Indore on May 13.