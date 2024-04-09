Gudi Padwa & Chaitra Navratri 2024: Lakhs Of Devotees, Politicians Soak In Festivities Across MP; See Pics

By: Harshita Maheshwari | April 09, 2024
Gudi Padwa is celebrated mainly by Maharashtrian and Goan families, marking the beginning of Hindu and Marathi New Year. This day is also celebrated as the beginning of Chaitra Navratri across North India. All nine days are celebrated with much fervour across MP, with residents and politicians participating in the festivities.
Pic By: Mahesh Raikwar
Devotees offer prayers to goddess Durga on the very first day of Chaitra Navratri in Bhopal.
Pic By: Mahesh Raikwar
Thousands of devotees gathered in temples on the first day of Chaitra Navratri at famous Kali Mandir located near Lower Lake in Bhopal.
Pic By: Mahesh Raikwar
People of Maharashtrian society worship Gudi on the occasion of Gudi Padwa in Bhopal.
Mahesh
Devotees offer 'arghya' to Sun on the banks of river Kshipra to mark the beginning of new Vikram Samvat (Hindu calendar year) in Ujjain.
Pic By: Nirukt Bhargava
Women soak in the festivities in Ujjain.
Pic By: Nirukt Bhargava
Women from Maharashtrian communities decorate Gudi at their homes in Indore.
Pic By: Anand Shivre
Arghya offered to Sun by Lok Sanskriti Manch at Rajwada in Indore.
Pic By: Nirukt Bhargava
Union Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, and citizens of Indore, too, participated in the celebrations.
Pintu Namdev
Sweets distributed after the 'Arghya' offered to Sun.
Pintu Namdev
