6 Hill Stations in Madhya Pradesh that are better than Pachmarhi for your summer break

1. Tamia Hills-- situated near the Satpura National Park, is one of the least unexplored hill stations in Madhya Pradesh. A refreshing waterfall amid dense green forests will give you a much-needed break from city hustle.
2. Omkareshwar Hill is also referred to as ‘Mini Varanasi’ by a lot of travel enthusiasts. Famous for its Jyotirlinga, Omkareshwar gives you a glimpse of both--spirituality and breathtaking beauty as it rests between Narmada and Kaveri rivers.
3. Amarkantak is also known as ‘Teerthraj’ which means ‘the king of pilgrimages’. Three rivers-- Narmada, Son and Johila have origins in the mountains of Amarkantak, treating tourists with majestic waterfalls.
4. Mandu Hill is best known for architectural beauty, and it is a place for an ancient monument in India. It is present at the Malwa- region of western Madhya Pradesh.
5. Loacted at nearly 500 feet high above the sea level, Shivpuri Hill is a perfect destination for someone desperately looking for a break from work. The rich greens and clear water will surely make up for your to your serene trip.
6. Chhagola Kanjawani Hills are the best summer-packed destinations infused with scenic views, mountains, and greenery located in Alirajpur. The Vindhyan range located in the northern region of the Narmada river lies super close to this hill station
