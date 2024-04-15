Viral Video: BJP MP Nirahua Saying 'Modi, Yogi Not Produced Single Child To Stop Unemployment' Is DEEPFAKE, Claims Party; Files Complaint With EC Against Congress

BJP's Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua | X/nirahua1

Amit Malviya, the IT cell chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accused of the Congress of using "deepfakes" to "mislead" people after its leaders shared a video of BJP's Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua. In the video, Yadav can be allegedly heard saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did their bit to curb unemployment by not procreating.

Watch the video below

"मोदी जी-योगी जी ने एक भी बच्चा पैदा नही किया ताकि देश में बेरोजगारी न बढ़े': BJP सांसद निरहुआ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5oSPa15yv4 — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) April 15, 2024

BJP claims video is deepfake, complaint filed against Congress' Srinvias BV with EC

Taking to X, Malviya alleged that the video circulated by the Congress leaders was fake and that Yadav will file an FIR against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV for sharing the clip.

"This video is fake. The Congress, like in MP, is using deepfakes to mislead people, create unrest and sow divisions in the society. Dinesh Lal Yadav, BJP MP from Azamgarh, is filing FIR against IYC President, who is a habitual offender. Complaint also being filed with @ECISVEEP. We have all screenshots (with time stamp) and video recordings for a legal case," Malviya said in the post.

'Those who continue to have multiple children...'

In the video, Yadav allegedly said, "Modi Ji and Yogi Ji have addressed the unemployment issue because they themselves do not have any children. On the contrary, those who continue to have multiple children are contributing to the rise in unemployment."

Reacting to the controversy, Yadav said, "Promoting fake videos has become a trend for @INCIndia people, anyone who sees it will understand that the lips are saying something else. What do you want to prove by cloning the sound with AI @srinivasiyc."