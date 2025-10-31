Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, Remains Still Under 'Poor' Category; Cloud Seeding On Hold | Check Area-Wise AQI

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday, October 30. The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital territory (NCT) is now under the 'poor' category, with many areas experiencing clearer skies and better visibility compared to the past few days.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 8 am on Friday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor'. However, at the same time on Thursday, the city's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI recorded was 352 at the same time.
Here Is The AQI Of Key Monitoring Stations In Delhi under the 'Poor' Category:
Anand Vihar - 282
Aya Nagar - 237
Burari Crossing - 249
DTU - 206
Dwarka Sector-8 - 288
IGI Airport - 211
IHBAS Dilshad Garden - 284
ITO - 280
JLN Stadium - 255
Nehru Nagar - 270
Okhla Phase 2 - 255
Punjabi Bagh - 293
Patparganj - 256
List Of Stations With 'Moderate' AQI:
Mathura Road - 198
Chandani Chowk - 194
Lodhi Road - 199
List of Stations With AQI Under 'Very Poor' Category:
Alipur - 303
Ashok Vihar - 328
Bawana- 349
Jahangirpuri - 312
Mundka -317
Narela -316
Wazirpur - 355
On Thursday, a blanket of haze shrouded as air quality stood close to the "severe" level.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has put on hold the cloud seeding attempts after the process did not lead to desirable results. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the next cloud seeding would be attempted in the coming days.
“According to the IMD, there is still 10-15% moisture. Yesterday, our trial was conducted at 10-15% moisture, and now the next trial will be held when the moisture exceeds that level. As per IMD, the moisture is expected to increase further after 4 pm. Once the moisture report arrives, the next trial will begin immediately," Sirsa said on Wednesday, as quoted as saying by ANI.
The Delhi government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.
Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.