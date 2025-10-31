Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, Remains Still Under 'Poor' Category; Cloud Seeding On Hold | Check Area-Wise AQI

Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly, AQI Still Under 'Poor' Category; Cloud Seeding On Hold | ANI (File Image)

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality improved slightly on Friday, October 30. The air quality index (AQI) of the national capital territory (NCT) is now under the 'poor' category, with many areas experiencing clearer skies and better visibility compared to the past few days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), as of 8 am on Friday, the national capital recorded an AQI of 268, categorised as 'poor'. However, at the same time on Thursday, the city's air quality was in the 'very poor' category, as the AQI recorded was 352 at the same time.

Here Is The AQI Of Key Monitoring Stations In Delhi under the 'Poor' Category:

Anand Vihar - 282

Aya Nagar - 237

Burari Crossing - 249

DTU - 206

Dwarka Sector-8 - 288

IGI Airport - 211

IHBAS Dilshad Garden - 284

ITO - 280

JLN Stadium - 255

Nehru Nagar - 270

Okhla Phase 2 - 255

Punjabi Bagh - 293

Patparganj - 256

List Of Stations With 'Moderate' AQI:

Mathura Road - 198

Chandani Chowk - 194

Lodhi Road - 199

List of Stations With AQI Under 'Very Poor' Category:

Alipur - 303

Ashok Vihar - 328

Bawana- 349

Jahangirpuri - 312

Mundka -317

Narela -316

Wazirpur - 355

On Thursday, a blanket of haze shrouded as air quality stood close to the "severe" level.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has put on hold the cloud seeding attempts after the process did not lead to desirable results. Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that the next cloud seeding would be attempted in the coming days.

“According to the IMD, there is still 10-15% moisture. Yesterday, our trial was conducted at 10-15% moisture, and now the next trial will be held when the moisture exceeds that level. As per IMD, the moisture is expected to increase further after 4 pm. Once the moisture report arrives, the next trial will begin immediately," Sirsa said on Wednesday, as quoted as saying by ANI.

The Delhi government completed two consecutive cloud seeding operations as part of its robust air quality management strategy.

Meanwhile, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday announced the doubling of parking fees across the national capital after the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage II was invoked due to deteriorating air quality.