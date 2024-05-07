FPJ Exclusive: Hruta Durgule To Star Opposite Gurmeet Chaudhary in Hotstar's Next, Other Characters Revealed Too

The news of Gurmeet Chaudhary and Iqbal Khan being roped in for the upcoming web show of Disney+ Hotstar has been doing rounds for some time now. A few days ago, Pinkvilla had reported of Gurmeet and Iqbal being roped in for Hotstar's next. This show is reportedly based on Commander Karan Saxena. Both Gurmeet and Iqbal will be seen in pivotal roles in the show.

While the filming of the show is yet to begin, Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive scoop from the project. Our sources close to the show inform us that Hruta Durgule, a renowned actress from the Marathi industry has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Gurmeet in the show. Our source says, ''Hruta has been locked in to play the female lead and will start shooting for the show soon.''Since the show is a crime based one, a typical love story between Hruta and Gurmeet's characters will not be shown. The actress will be seen essaying the character of a cop who will work alongside Gurmeet's character.

Our source says, ''A healthy friendship and not a typical love story can be expected between Hruta and Gurmeet's character. The makers have decided this since the show is a crime based one and the focus will be more on that side of the story.''

Hruta, a well known face in the Marathi cinema has been a part of various popular projects. The actress, who made her debut with Star Pravah's Durva, then went ahead to make her big screen debut with Marathi film 'Ananya.' The actress however rose to fame with her show 'Phulpakharu.'

Apart from Hruta, populaar names like Amit Behl, Krishna Bisht, Rushad Rana, Dyananda Ramtirthkar and Rishi Deshpande too will be seen in prominet roles in the show.