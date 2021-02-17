Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sayani Datta's horror film 'The Wife' to release on 19 March

While growing up, we often heard tales of supernatural entities lurking around where we lived, just waiting to nab us at the right time. Though many say they’re just urban legends, some say ‘She’ won’t let you go! Are you ready to be haunted by your dreams? Just remember: it’s not our fault that you won’t be able to sleep at night!

Get ready to watch debutant writer-director Sarmad Khan’s urban horror film The Wife, which will be streaming on Zee5 from 19 March.

It stars Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, find their idyllic life unravelling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit.

When their relationship crumbles, they realize that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.

The film is produced by Zee Studios, who have launched the poster.