Gurmeet Chaudhary and Sayani Datta's horror film 'The Wife' to release on 19 March

While growing up, we often heard tales of supernatural entities lurking around where we lived, just waiting to nab us at the right time. Though many say they’re just urban legends, some say ‘She’ won’t let you go! Are you ready to be haunted by your dreams? Just remember: it’s not our fault that you won’t be able to sleep at night!
Get ready to watch debutant writer-director Sarmad Khan’s urban horror film The Wife, which will be streaming on Zee5 from 19 March.
It stars Gurmeet Choudhary and debutante Sayani Datta as a married couple who, soon after moving into their new apartment, find their idyllic life unravelling in the most horrific ways due to the presence of a malevolent spirit.
When their relationship crumbles, they realize that they must stick together to not only save their marriage but also their lives.
The film is produced by Zee Studios, who have launched the poster.
Featuring the lead cast, the poster is intense and intriguing, showcasing romance with an ominous undertone.
Zee Studios' Shariq Patel said, “What makes The Wife unique is its urban setting and its matter-of-fact approach in presenting supernatural events as never seen before on screen. Horror as a genre is fairly untapped, and I am sure this film will deliver the thrills it promises.”
Chaudhary said, "This is my first solo lead, and you'll get to see me in a whole new and different avatar in this film. The script is so fresh, you'll find the movie to be a perfect amalgamation of spine-chilling horror, action, romance, drama, and everything that you'd expect, and more. I am happy to be associated with the Zee Team and extremely excited for the film to launch for our audience to see for themselves that it's one of a kind."
Debutant director Khan said, “What I think the audience will like the most in The Wife is its unconventionality. Most horror stories tragically are quite predictable, especially for those who love this genre, who can usually guess what’s going to happen next. Yet, with this film, you can't know anything for sure till you’ve arrived at the end of it.”
Making her debut in The Wife, Datta said, “I am a huge fan of the horror genre and to be able to make my debut in one is the most exciting feeling ever. The entire experience of being a part of such a wonderful film has been a very fulfilling one indeed.”