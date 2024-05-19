7 Best Films Of Rashmika Mandanna That You Should Not Miss On OTT

By: Sachin T | May 19, 2024
Rashmika Mandanna is a popular actress who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi films. Take a look at her 7 best films on OTT platforms.
Dear Comrade is a romantic drama that was released in 2019 and was directed by Bharat Kamma. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Pushpa is an action drama written and directed by Sukumar. It stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, along with Rashmika Mandanna. The 2021 film is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Goodbye, a 2022 comedy-drama, is a delightful blend of humour and heart. It is written and directed by Vikas Bhal. This film is a testament to Rashmika Mandanna's versatility as an actress. You can watch this movie on Netflix.
Animal is an action drama that was released in 2023, also features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. It is available on Netflix.
Sita Ramam is a romantic drama starring Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salman and Rashmika Mandanna. It is available on Amazon Prime Video.
Geetha Govindam is a rom-com which was written and directed by Parasuram. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Mission Majnu is an action thriller written by Shantanu Bagchi. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is available on Netflix.
