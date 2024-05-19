Cannes 2024 Day 5: Kiara Advani, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone And Others Delivers Fashion Statement

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 19, 2024
Selena Gomez, the leading star of the movie Emilia Perez, turns heads in a black and white gown by Saint Laurent, completing the ensemble with Bulgari jewellery.
Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani donned a stunning black and pink sculptured gown by Nedret Taciroglu for the Women In Cinema Gala event.
Eve Longoria is serving one of the best looks on the Cannes red carpet. She graced the event in a blue cut-out dress featuring silver embellishment.
Dutch model Romee Strijd looks breathtaking at Emilia Perez's premiere. The former Victoria's Secret angel stole the spotlight in a nude gown boasting intricate fringe details.
The bows are still in the trend! Actor Zoe Saldana opted for a black strapless gown that boasted big pink bows with a wrap-around pink train.
Ozzing chic and minimal look at Cannes, actress Emma Stone adorned a plunging white shirt mini-dress by Louis Vuitton.
Salma Hayek stunned the red carpet in a shimmery figure-hugging dress. The off-shoulder black gown was styled with a gold statement necklace.
