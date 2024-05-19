Cannes 2024 Day 5: Kiara Advani, Selena Gomez, Emma Stone And Others Delivers Fashion Statement

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 19, 2024

Selena Gomez, the leading star of the movie Emilia Perez, turns heads in a black and white gown by Saint Laurent, completing the ensemble with Bulgari jewellery.

X | PutmetosIeep

Bollywood Diva Kiara Advani donned a stunning black and pink sculptured gown by Nedret Taciroglu for the Women In Cinema Gala event.

X | MahirMishkat

Eve Longoria is serving one of the best looks on the Cannes red carpet. She graced the event in a blue cut-out dress featuring silver embellishment.

X | 23metgala

Dutch model Romee Strijd looks breathtaking at Emilia Perez's premiere. The former Victoria's Secret angel stole the spotlight in a nude gown boasting intricate fringe details.

X | JKK

The bows are still in the trend! Actor Zoe Saldana opted for a black strapless gown that boasted big pink bows with a wrap-around pink train.

X | 23metgala

Ozzing chic and minimal look at Cannes, actress Emma Stone adorned a plunging white shirt mini-dress by Louis Vuitton.

X | 23metgala

Salma Hayek stunned the red carpet in a shimmery figure-hugging dress. The off-shoulder black gown was styled with a gold statement necklace.

X | 23metgala