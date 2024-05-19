Bhumi Pednekar Carries ₹1.62 Lakh Fendi Bucket Bag On Lunch Date With Sister Samiksha

By: Shefali Fernandes | May 19, 2024
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar's love for bags is unreal!
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
On Sunday, Bhumi Pednekar stepped out for a lunch date with her sister Samiksha Pednekar in Mumbai.
The actress's all-black outfit consisted of a cropped tank top and baggy trouser pants.
But what grabbed our attention is her chic bucket bag from Fendi.
In case, you want to add the bag in your collection, it is priced at Rs. 1,62,406, according to the official Fendi's website.
The bag features a drawstring closure and metal details in the Fendi logo shape.
Bhumi Pednekar wore CHANEL's CC-logo clip-on earrings, which is priced at 1,16,599, according to Farfetch.
She also added several layers of silver chains to her all-black outfit.
Thanks For Reading!