Met Gala 2024: Did Sabyasachi 'Copy Paste' Deepika Padukone's Old Look For Alia Bhatt? Netizens Think So

Alia Bhatt is making waves with her entry at the 2024 Met Gala, donning a hand-embroidered saree by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. What grabbed the attention was the similar saree that Deepika wore during an award function by the same designer.

Netizens question if Sabyasachi just copy pasted the same design to Alia's Met Gala look! A picture of the two has been surfacing on the internet that shows an old picture of Deepika Padukone in a similar saree, saying that Alia's outfit is a copy-paste of it.

In the 2024, Met Gala look, Alia's saree has a 23-foot-long embroidered train. It took heavy customization to create the exotic Indian saree. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

While, Deepika attended the 2017 Marathi Filmfare Awards wearing a sheer tulle saree with a floral appliqué. The saree had a lengthy train, an embroidered border, and a sparse scattering of shimmering ornamentation.

Many users commented on their thoughts about Sabyasachi's similar pattern saree. One of the users even shared that, "Katrina also wore it at her wedding, and it's ever closer with the same green colour palettes. Sabya should have given her a lehenga instead or something.

While other user suggested, "Alia should have opted for Gaurav Gupta or Rahul Mishra, Sabya's designs are so repetitive it sore to the eyes now."

The official dress code for this year's Met Gala is The Garden of Time, and the subject is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. On May 6, 2024, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is when the occurrence is renowned to occur.