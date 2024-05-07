Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Floral Sabyasachi Saree Took Over 2 Months To Create

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt returned to the most coveted global fashion event, Met Gala, for the second time and on Tuesday morning, she cast a spell on the entire world as she arrived at the event wearing a floral saree from the shelves of her favourite designer, Sabyasachi. The saree was exquisite in its own way and it is also priceless given the time and effort invested in bringing it to life.

Keeping in tandem with the theme of Met Gala this year — The Garden of Time — Alia looked breathtaking in a hand embroidered floral saree on a neutral base, and the actress bloomed as she posed on the red carpet. She completed her look with bespoke jewels, also designed by Sabyasachi.

Alia revealed that she wanted to give the Met Gala theme an Indian touch to flaunt and honour her desi roots on the global stage. "Timelessness is endless, and we acknowledge that things crafted with time and care, can last forever. In our journey for an Indian interpretation of this universal theme, the outfit took on a life of its own. Nothing embodies tradition and innovation like the saree," she wrote.

Explaining her look, she wrote, "We focused on intricate craftsmanship, incorporating hand embroidery, precious stones, along with elegant beadwork and fringes, distinctive of the 1920’s fringe style. Our colour palette pays homage to nature’s beauty, echoing the earth, sky, and sea. We embraced a delicate nostalgia for hair and makeup - an elevated coiffure embellished with intricately woven braids and soft freckles - a homage to time’s gentle caress."

Alia also revealed that it took a total of 1,965 hours to create the look, which is around 80 days. A total of 163 craftsmen, artists, dyers and embroiderers worked tirelessly to present the ethereal saree that the actress donned and carried so gracefully at the Met Gala 2024.

This is the second year in a row that Alia was a part of the Met Gala and she made sure to impress her fans with her look.