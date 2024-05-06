Met Gala 2024: Where To Watch, Indian Timing, Guest List & Everything You Need To Know

Alia Bhatt and Jennie from Blackpink at Met Gala 2023 | Instagram

The day has come when one of the grand events in the fashion world is ready to take place. Met Gala 2024, with the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' and dress code, 'Garden of Time', will be held at Metropolitan Museum of Arts in New York in a few hours. Celebrities from around the world are expected to grace the red carpet with their extravagant fashion and unique looks.

Check out the information below to get all the details:

When is Met Gala 2024: Date and Timing

Scheduled on the first Monday of May, Met Gala 2024 is on May 6, (May 7th, IST). The event will kick start at 2:30 pm PT, 5:30 pm ET and 3:00 am IST.

Where to watch the Met Gala 2024 live?

Public access to watch the fashion gala is restricted until the red carpet. However, you can watch it through various broadcasting stations and pages.

For those who reside in the US, Met Gala red carpet livestream can be watched on Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV and Sling.

Unfortunately, there is no official LIVE streaming of Met Gala 2024 in India, as there are no broadcasting partners this year. Nevertheless, fashion enthusiasts can still catch a glimpse of celebrities' looks and red-carpet moments on different social media platforms as well as on YouTube.

Guest List for Met Gala 2024

Hosting the Met Gala in 2024 are Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Zendaya and Anna Wintour. According to rumors, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Sam Altman, and Caitlin Clarke are expected to make an appearance at the gala. The Kardashians and Jenner family have confirmed their attendance.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will also be a part of Met Gala 2024. However, other Indian actors like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, will not be able to attend due to other prior work commitments. Several K-pop artists, including Jennie and Rose from Blackpink and popular South Korean boy band Stray Kids, are also expected to grace the red carpet with their fashion. Iconic faces like Blake Lively, Rihanna, Beyonce and Lady Gaga are also expected to hit the red carpet.