Met Gala 2024 Theme Explained: What Does 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion' Mean?

Get ready for the grandest fashion event, Met Gala 2024 -- an extravagant night of haute couture, celebrity glamour, and a unique blend of fashion and artistry that is set to captivate the world once again. The Metropolitan Museum in New York will host the 'Oscars of Fashion' on May 6, where the biggest stars, musicians, and celebrities will be seen gracing the red carpet.

Met Gala 2024 Theme: 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'

The Costume Institute's spring exhibition 2024 name, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion', will serve as the theme for the Met Gala this year. Contrary to what the name suggests, celebrities attending the event will not be expected to dress up as sleeping beauties. Rather, the exhibition will showcase unique garments from four centuries ago that will be reborn and reinvented for modern audiences to enjoy.

The event will delve into the transient nature of fashion, embracing cyclical themes of rebirth and renewal. The Metropolitan Museum of Arts exhibition will feature over 250 garments and 400-year-old accessories visually united by iconography related to nature, which will serve as a metaphor for the fragility and ephemerality of fashion, says the Met website.

Met Gala 2024 Dress Code

The Met Gala 2024 has announced their dress code for celebrities, which is "The Garden of Time". According to Vogue Magazine, the dress code for the event is inspired by a short story written by J.G Ballard, which shares the same name as the exhibition and was published in 1962. This story depicts a combination of beauty and destruction and shows how over time a garden of flowers ends up sloppy and graceless.

Celebrities are expected to embrace the beauty of nature or the timeless allure of fashion. They can be spotted in a floral pattern and prints or explore the dress code through natural colour palettes. We can even see stars adorning garment designs and structures which show garden themes or flower-shaped silhouettes. As the event approaches, we eagerly anticipate which celebrities will do justice to the Garden of Time dress code.