Fashion Recap: 9 Most Iconic Met Gala Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 02, 2024

Blake Lively presented an iconic Met Gala look at the 2022 red carpet as she donned an exquisite Atelier Versace gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty

X App

One of the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, singer Lil Nas X gave a gold moment with three looks. The fashionable attire was a three-part Atelier Versace outfit.

X App | SinnamonSCouture

Rihanna has always rocked the Met Gala red carpet. One of her best looks was last year's all-white Valentino outfit

X App | Ronald Darby

We are all in for men's fashion at the Met Gala. Dune actor Timothee Chalamet belted out a prince charming look in Rick Ownes, Haider Ackermann and Chuck Taylor's white outfit on the 2021 red carpet

X App

The Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway looked stunning in a white Versace dress at the Met Gala 2023

Instagram | Anne Hathaway

Oozing royalty at the 2022 Met Gala, singer Shawn Mendes looked handsome in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy ensemble

X App

Only mewed on the red carpet, rapper Doja Cat paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's cat with her look at the 2023 Met Gala

X App

Cardi B's fashion at the Met Gala is to die for. One of her iconic looks is from the 2019 Met Gala where she opted for a red Moschino gown

X App

The Jenner sisters never miss out on serving fashion goals on the red carpet. The duo's iconic look was from the 2019 Met Gala in the Versace ensemble

Instagram

