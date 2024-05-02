Fashion Recap: 9 Most Iconic Met Gala Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 02, 2024
Blake Lively presented an iconic Met Gala look at the 2022 red carpet as she donned an exquisite Atelier Versace gown inspired by the Statue of Liberty
One of the best looks from the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, singer Lil Nas X gave a gold moment with three looks. The fashionable attire was a three-part Atelier Versace outfit.
Rihanna has always rocked the Met Gala red carpet. One of her best looks was last year's all-white Valentino outfit
We are all in for men's fashion at the Met Gala. Dune actor Timothee Chalamet belted out a prince charming look in Rick Ownes, Haider Ackermann and Chuck Taylor's white outfit on the 2021 red carpet
The Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway looked stunning in a white Versace dress at the Met Gala 2023
Instagram | Anne Hathaway
Oozing royalty at the 2022 Met Gala, singer Shawn Mendes looked handsome in a Tommy Hilfiger red and navy ensemble
Only mewed on the red carpet, rapper Doja Cat paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld's cat with her look at the 2023 Met Gala
Cardi B's fashion at the Met Gala is to die for. One of her iconic looks is from the 2019 Met Gala where she opted for a red Moschino gown
The Jenner sisters never miss out on serving fashion goals on the red carpet. The duo's iconic look was from the 2019 Met Gala in the Versace ensemble
