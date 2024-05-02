Indian Celebs At Met Gala: Iconic Fashion Moments Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | May 02, 2024
Alia Bhatt made heads turn with her dreamy look at the Met Gala in 2023. The actor donned a pearl ensemble custom-made by Prabal Gurung. The look was inspired by Karl Lagerfeld's bridal look collection
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
The desi girl has served many Met Gala looks over the years. Priyanka Chopra wore a black strapless dress by Maison Valentino at the 2023 Met Gala. The look was complemented by Bvlgari Jewels
Instagram | Priyanka Chopra
One of the most iconic looks at the 2019 Met Gala has to be Deepika Padukone's Barbie moment in a dramatic pink gown by Zac Posen
X App
Apart from Bollywood celebs, entrepreneur Isha Ambani has also walked down the Met Gala red carpet many times. One of her best looks is from the 2023 Met Gala, where she opted for a custom black satin saree gown by designer Prabal Gurung. She paired the outfit with a Karl Lagerfeld-designed Chanel doll bag
X App
In the best-dressed list of Met Gala 2022, Natasha Poonawalla presented an extravagant look in a Sabyasachi saree with a Schiaparelli gold corset. The look came together with a stack of heavy bangles and jewellery.
Instagram | Natasha Poonawalla
Diya Mehta Jatia, who attended the Met Gala 2023, sported a beautiful black and green gown by Prabal Gurung
Instagram | Diya Mehta Jatia
Many Indian-origin celebs are also spotted at the Met Gala every year. Youtuber Lily Singh went for a Lavender moment at the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in a gown made by Jeremy Scott.
Instagram | Lily Singh
Thanks For Reading!