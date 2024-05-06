Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Likely To Wear Gucci-Inspired Saree On Red Carpet

Alia Bhatt |

Alia Bhatt grabbed the headlines when she made her debut in Met Gala. Now, once again she is all set to turn heads at Met Gala this year, blending the India and Western style. The beauty will be reportedly be donning a Gucci-inspired saree at the Met Gala red carpet.

Met Gala red carpet is set to open, and fans of fashion can't wait to see their favorite stars. Alia Bhatt is currently in the news as she travels to New York City for her second Met Gala appearance.

Earlier, in an interview with US Magazine, Alia expressed admiration for saree, and how she feels it's super comfortable than western dressing, she said, "To me, a chiffon sari is even more comfortable than jeans and a T-shirt. Whoever invented the sari was a genius; it's meant for our weather in India because it's airy and light and you feel like you're enveloped by a cloud. Your mood can go from zero to hero the minute you put one on."

The actress stunned everyone by making her debut at the Gala last year, donning a Prabal Gurung gown of pearl white. The official dress code for this year's Met Gala is The Garden of Time, and the subject is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. On May 6, 2024, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will host the Met Gala. The first Monday in May is when the occurrence is renowned to occur.

Awaiting with bated breath, fans can't quit wondering what Alia would choose for the most important fashion event.