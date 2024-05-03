'Met Gala Ready': Uorfi Javed Wins Internet With 'Magical' Dress As Butterflies Fly Out Of Her Gown (VIDEO)

Actress Uorfi Javed, who often finds herself at the receiving end of criticism over her fashion choices, won the hearts of netizens this time as she stepped out in the city on Thursday. The actress walked down the red carpet wearing a "magical" dress, and it's not just an adjective that we are using, but it was indeed magical.

In a video that has now gone viral, Uorfi can be seen posing in front of the paparazzi wearing a gorgeous black gown with ornate leaves and flowers. As the paps praised her look, she was heard asking them, "Magic karu? Kuch magic hone wala hai."

And it was then that she unveiled her final look as the leaves and flowers on her gown moved and artificial butterflies were seen fluttering out of her dress.

Just like the shutterbugs, the netizens were also amazed by the out-of-the-box look, and it was one of those rare moments, when instead of being trolled, Uorfi was appreciated.

"She is more creative than designers," a user commented, while another wrote, "You are absolutely Met Gala ready". A netizen said, "Urfi looked stunning in this dress and had such incredible creativity."

Even celebs like Aly Goni, Orry, Kusha Kapila, and others lauded the actress for the dramatic gown.

On the work front, Uorfi recently marked her Bollywood debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2. She is often seen grabbing eyeballs with her sartorial choices, and she makes sure to give it back to those who hate and criticise her.

Uorfi shot to fame after she appeared on Bigg Boss OTT and claimed that she can make an outfit out of any item thrown at her, and when challenged with a black garbage bag, she was seen turning into a chic bodycon dress.