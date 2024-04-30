'Itna Khul Chuke Ho Tumlog': Uorfi Javed SNAPS Back After Pap Calls Her 'Hotness' Outside Mumbai Restaurant (VIDEO)

Actress Uorfi Javed, who recently marked her Bollywood debut with Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2, was seen snapping back at the paparazzi on Monday evening after a photographer decided to pass a comment while she posed. While she maintained her calm, she also made sure to give a befitting reply to the pap.

In a video that has now splashed all over social media, Uorfi can be seen stepping out of her car wearing a multi-coloured strappy bodycon dress with matching earrings and posing gracefully for the paps. It was then that a pap was heard calling her 'hotness', and this seemed to irk Uorfi.

She quickly questioned, "Kaun bola hotness?", and went on to note that the photographers had been talking too much of late. "Dheere dheere tumlog itna bolne lage ho na...Starting mein kisika muh nahi khulta tha. Ab toh itna khul chuke ho tumlog," she said, before rolling her eyes and posing once again.

A few netizens backed her for giving a befitting response, and a user even commented, "I can clearly sense it..she is not liking this hotness comment".

On the work front, Uorfi recently made her big screen debut with Dibakar Banerjee's Love Sex Aur Dhokha, and despite a brief role, the audience loved watching her in the film.

Uorfi is known for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices and more often than not, she finds herself at the receiving end of heavy trolling and criticism. But not one to mince words, she always makes sure to give it back to the haters, and she has time and again mentioned how she is unapologetic about her fashion.