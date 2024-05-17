Ali Zafar Birthday: Top 6 Bollywood Tracks Sung By Pakistani Star

By: Manisha Karki | May 17, 2024
Ali Zafar is one of Asia’s most talented Pakistani artist. He is a notable actor, musician, singer-songwriter, producer, and fine artist. Ali Zafar turns 44 on Saturday (May 28). Let's have a look at some of the best tracks that the Pakistani star has sung for Bollywood so far!
Photo courtesy Ali Zafar Instagram
Madhubala, a song from the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan album, is voiced by famous singer Ali Zafar, along with Sohail Sen and Irshad Kamil. With him, the grooving track featured Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif.
The duet track Dhichkyaaon Doom Doom from Chashme Baddoor was sung by Ali with the melodious voice of Shreya Ghoshal, and the fun track featured Taapsee Pannu.
The song Voh Dekhnay Mein from London Paris New York ruled every heart and can still be played to impress your girlfriend.
The powerful title track Kill Dil from the actor's movie, which also starred Ranveer Singh, was an image breaker for the audience, not just from acting but also from his romantic to rowdy songs.
Palat Meri Jaan showcased the chemistry between him and Yami Gautam in the film Total Siyapaa.
Photo courtesy Ali Zafar Movie Still
Dil Jhoom, a captivating romantic number featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Nora Fatehi, is a reinterpretation of Ali Zafar's popular track Jhoom.