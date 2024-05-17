 Did Aaditya Thackeray Take Dig At Rashmika Mandanna After She Praised Mumbai's Atal Setu Bridge?
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna praised the newly inaugurated Atal Setu, in Mumbai.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
A few days ago, Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna praised the newly inaugurated Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, aka Atal Setu in Mumbai. Talking to ANI, the actress lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the infrastructure project, stating, "Everything about it is simply brilliant."

However, on May 17, UBT Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at the actress in his new tweet on X. While he did not mention her name, he said, "I just saw an actor suddenly make an advertisement (wonder if it’s paid for or not) on the MTHL, branded as Atal Setu by the current regime."

Check it out:

Aaditya added, "At the end she says, wake up and vote for development- which is good, because that means don’t vote for the bjp."

Further, he said that it is request that fact check should be done before doing such promotions. "Some parties are making actors do “war rukhwa di” type ads," added Thackeray.

Meanwhile, in the video, Rashmika told ANI how the journey of two hours could be done in 20 minutes.

"As in, you wouldn't even believe it! Who would have thought that something like this would have been possible? Aaj Navi Mumbai se Mumbai tak, Goa se Mumbai tak aur Bangalore se Mumbai tak (from Navi Mumbai to Mumbai and Goa to Mumbai and Bengaluru to Mumbai), when all the journeys have been made so easily and with such amazing infrastructure! It makes me proud," she said.

Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Rashmika also shared a promotional video on her X and wrote, "South India to North India… West India to East India… Connecting people, connecting hearts! 🤍 #MyIndia."

