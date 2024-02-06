 Rashmika Mandanna Rubbishes Reports Of Charging Over ₹4 Crore For Films After Animal Success
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRashmika Mandanna Rubbishes Reports Of Charging Over ₹4 Crore For Films After Animal Success

Rashmika Mandanna Rubbishes Reports Of Charging Over ₹4 Crore For Films After Animal Success

Rashmika has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics for her performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, February 06, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to reports of hiking her fee after the success of her latest film Animal. The actress has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics for her performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial. It was also reported that Rashmika has hiked her fees and will charge Rs 4 to 4.5 crore per film.

However, on Tuesday (February 6), the actress reacted to a film portal's post on X and stated that the reports are not true.

"BUZZ⚠️#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success 🏃From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film," the post read.

Read Also
Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Taking 'Advice' From Rumoured BF Vijay Deverakonda: 'I Need His Opinion'
article-image

Hitting back at the rumours, Rashmika wrote, "Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?"

Animal explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, against the backdrop of vengeance and violence. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimrii, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Animal found itself at the centre of several controversies after its release, primarily due to Ranbir's character, Ranvijay, who was shown to be a self-proclaimed "alpha male". The film was slammed by a number of critics and audience alike, and it was accused of promoting sexism, violence and toxic masculinity.

Read Also
Kangana Ranaut REFUSES To Work With Sandeep Reddy Vanga After He Praises Her: 'Don't Ever Give Me...
article-image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will reprise the role of Srivalli for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.

Rashmika is also shooting for Telugu films titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Hindi film Chaava opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jacob Elordi Accused Of Assaulting A Radio Star In Australia; Latter Says 'Could Have Kissed Him, He...

Jacob Elordi Accused Of Assaulting A Radio Star In Australia; Latter Says 'Could Have Kissed Him, He...

Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like A Golden Goddess In Embellished Thigh-Slit Gown

Sobhita Dhulipala Looks Like A Golden Goddess In Embellished Thigh-Slit Gown

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Goes On A Shopping Spree In Belgium With Ranveer Singh

VIDEO: Deepika Padukone Goes On A Shopping Spree In Belgium With Ranveer Singh

Esha Deol CONFIRMS Separation With Bharat Takhtani After 11 Years Of Marriage: 'Welfare Of Our...

Esha Deol CONFIRMS Separation With Bharat Takhtani After 11 Years Of Marriage: 'Welfare Of Our...

Karan Wahi Says He Was Abused & Harassed By A Biker On Mumbai Streets: 'Beta Rukk Police Aayegi..'...

Karan Wahi Says He Was Abused & Harassed By A Biker On Mumbai Streets: 'Beta Rukk Police Aayegi..'...