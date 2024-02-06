Rashmika Mandanna Rubbishes Reports Of Charging Over ₹4 Crore For Films After Animal Success

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has reacted to reports of hiking her fee after the success of her latest film Animal. The actress has received mixed reviews from the audience and film critics for her performance in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial. It was also reported that Rashmika has hiked her fees and will charge Rs 4 to 4.5 crore per film.

However, on Tuesday (February 6), the actress reacted to a film portal's post on X and stated that the reports are not true.

"BUZZ⚠️#RashmikaMandanna Increased her Remuneration again after #Animal success 🏃From inside reports, Currently she's charging around 4Cr - 4.5cr per film," the post read.

Hitting back at the rumours, Rashmika wrote, "Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?"

Says who I wonder 🤦🏻‍♀️.. after seeing all of this I think I should actually consider it.. and if my producers ask why.. then I’ll just say ‘media out there is saying this sir.. and I think I should live up to their words.. what do I do?’ 🤣🤦🏻‍♀️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) February 6, 2024

Animal explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, against the backdrop of vengeance and violence. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimrii, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Animal found itself at the centre of several controversies after its release, primarily due to Ranbir's character, Ranvijay, who was shown to be a self-proclaimed "alpha male". The film was slammed by a number of critics and audience alike, and it was accused of promoting sexism, violence and toxic masculinity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika will reprise the role of Srivalli for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule.

Rashmika is also shooting for Telugu films titled Rainbow and The Girlfriend. Apart from that, she will be seen in the Hindi film Chaava opposite Vicky Kaushal.