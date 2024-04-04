Inside Rashmika Mandanna's ₹8 Crore Lavish Bungalow: From Makeup Room To Instagram-Worthy Balcony

By: Sachin T | April 04, 2024
Actress Rashmika Mandanna will turn a year older on April 5. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the Animal actress has taken over the country with her charm and talent
The 28-year-old actress enjoys a net worth of nearly Rs 66 crore, as per several media reports. She owns properties in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Goa, Coorg, Virajpet and Hyderabad
Rashmika’s bungalow in Karnataka's Virajpet is sophisticated yet modern. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at some inside pictures of her house:
Her residence is an opulent single-storey bungalow nestled amidst lush greenery. It reflects her deep appreciation for nature
The bungalow is adorned with shrubs and plants thoughtfully placed around the house. The backyard reportedly features a magnificent Christmas tree, adding to the serene ambiance of her home
The interiors of her house majorly features white and neutral shades
A majestic crystal chandelier and an array of intricately crafted wooden frames are also a part of her living room
The living room is uncluttered with minimal wooden furniture. A beige sofa can be seen in one of the photos she posted online
Softly adorned with a muted pattern, the walls of Rashmika's makeup room exude a tranquil ambiance. Soft ceiling lights illuminate the space and additionally, wooden hangers and hooks are strategically placed for laundry organisation
Her Instagram-worthy balcony offers a scenic view. The actress often poses in her balcony and posts the pictures on Instagram
A charming addition to the front lawn is a swing, inviting moments of relaxation and enjoyment amidst the tranquil surroundings
The compact kitchen in Rashmika's home merges practicality with style, mirroring the residence's colour scheme as well as minimalist decor
On the other hand, Rashmika's bedroom has wooden floors and large windows
