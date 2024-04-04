 Photos: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Secretly Holiday In Abu Dhabi Ahead Of Latter's Birthday
Rashmika will be celebrating her 28th birthday on April 5

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 04, 2024, 03:43 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda |

Tollywood powercouple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently holidaying in Abu Dhabi and they will be ringing in the latter's birthday, which falls on April 5, together. While the actors have never accepted nor denied their relationship, they have dropped enough hints in the past for fans to know that the reports were indeed true.

And recently, they dropped yet another hint on their social media handles, confirming that they were spending their time together. Rashmika took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to share a photo of a beautiful peacock and wrote, "Saw this beautyy...wow".

But what got the cat out of the bag was Vijay's Instagram story which he shared a few hours after Rashmika's and in that, he could be seen lounging in a garden. Eagle-eyed netizens pointed out that it was the same garden that featured in Rashmika's post and the peacock too can be seen behind Vijay.

However, the two are yet to share a picture from Abu Dhabi together, and fans are going all out to skim through the internet to find one photo which shows them spending time with each other.

This is not the first time that Vijay and Rashmika have posed against similar backgrounds and dropped hints about them being together. When not working, they often find time out of their schedules and jet off to exotic vacations. Not just that, but Rashmika also celebrated Diwali with Vijay's family last year.

On the work front, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his film, Family Star, co-starring Mrunal Thakur. And if reports are to be believed, Rashmika will also have a cameo in the film. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 5.

Rashmika has also been shooting for Pushpa 2, which will reunite him Allu Arjun. The film is expected to release in cinemas by the end of this year.

