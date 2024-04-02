'Such Arrogance': Netizens SLAM Vijay Deverakonda For Saying He Wants His Co-Stars 'Warm & Ready'

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda found himself at the receiving end of serious backlash after he recently said how he does not want to work with debutantes anymore and that when he goes on sets, he wants his co-stars 'warm and ready'. Netizens slammed the actor for his remarks and called him arrogant.

During the promotions of Family Star, Vijay stated that he needs his co-stars to be "at least one film old". He said that shooting for a film is a huge challenge and that in their first film, an actor is only "getting into the groove".

"All of us get better with every film. First film is like having that practice match, it's like warming up. So I need them warm and ready for me, because when I come, I come all out. And I need them fully ready to be able to exploit me and use me. So I don't work with debutantes," he stated.

Vijay's statements did not go down well with netizens who pointed out how the actor himself has only a couple of hits out of the more than 10 films that he has done.

"The more he talks the more I dislike him. He is way overrated," a user wrote, while another said, "He doesn’t even think for single split second before yapping". "Such arrogance," a redditor commented, and another said, "This guy is so insufferable".

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen sharing the screen with actress Mrunal Thakur in his next, titled Family Star. The film tells the tale of the highs and lows that every middle class couple goes through. It is scheduled to hit the silver screens on April 5, 2024.