'No One Here Is Stupid': Vijay Deverakonda SNAPS At Reporter Questioning Lavish Song In 'Middle Class' Family Star

South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set to star in the upcoming film Family Star, recently clapped back at a reporter during one of the promotional events after the latter questioned him over the grand set-up of the song, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, in a film which tells the story of two middle class lovers.

After the song was dropped by makers online, several netizens also pointed out that the set-up was anything but middle class and trolled the makers. And when the reporter echoed the same, Vijay ended the chatter with a befitting reply.

"I don’t understand, are people genuinely confused or are they just looking to troll us?" he asked. He went on to say how lavish dream sequences have always been a part of Indian films and that it was not a new concept.

He added that the film might also show that the family was middle class earlier but they eventually do better for themselves, and asked people to watch the film before "jumping to conclusions".

Referring to a dialogue in the film, Vijay stated, "No one here is stupid enough to make a film where a hero asks the heroine to pay money for petrol but has a lavish wedding."

Producer Dil Raju also added that Vijay's character was trolled for wearing Birkenstock sandals and said that the hero could have worn dupes from the brand which is a very common sight in middle class set-ups.

Family Star is all set to hit the silver screens on April 5. It also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead.