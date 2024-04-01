Vijay Deverakonda Calls Himself A 'Middle Class Boy': 'I Put Water In Shampoo Bottle To Make The Most Of It' (WATCH)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Family Star, called himself a 'middle class boy' while interacting with megastar Chiranjeevi at an event. On Sunday (March 31), an event was organised by the Telugu Digital Media Federation in Hyderabad where the actors discussed their respective careers and also opened up about family values.

Both Chiranjeevi and Vijay admitted to being 'middle class' despite being superstars. According to several media reports, Vijay said, "My life has changed a lot, but in my head, I’m still that middle class boy. I still have the habit of putting water when the shampoo bottle is almost empty so I make the most of it before throwing it away."

Chiranjeevi then stated that he combines pieces of little soap to use it for another week instead of throwing it away. Revealing how he educates his family members about saving electricity, the megastar said, "My family habitually wastes electricity, and I go around switching off lights. Ram Charan recently went to Bangkok without switching off their lights, I did it for them. I am also particular about conserving water."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Family Star, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The film is set to hit the big screens on April 5, 2024.

After Family Star, the actor will also be seen in another film tentatively titled VD12, however, not much has been revealed about it yet.